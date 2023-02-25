Meet the Bands: GenXs Carnival Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Loopers, are you ready? It’s time to Meet the Bands. Over the course of four weeks, we’ll be introducing you to the puppeteers of the 2023 Carnival Bands.

It’s a full fleet of mas players for Carnival in Jamaica in April, and having an all-access pass behind the scenes of carnival prep is a surefire way to help yourself get ready for di road.

We take you behind the scenes to highlight the stories behind their 2023 Road March themes, refresh you on their offerings for the 2023 carnival experience, and re-introduce four local carnival bands (two of which have merged to create a single-band experience).

This week we meet the Return To Paradise carnival chasers GenXs Carnival, a Miami Carnival prot?g? and the new kid on The Rock – the brainchild of an esteemed band of local and international Carnival vets.

From crossing the stage – a long-held Carnival tradition that involves a convergence of the eight bands – to a full suite of designs that cater to “just about every body type”, GenXs is already shaping up to be a top band.

Known as “the premium band”, according to Social Media Director Mon?t Flowers, there are several things in store for GenXs Carnival masqueraders.

This includes an overflow of top-shelf libations, T-shirt and full section packages, digital distribution processes – and to ensure costume assortment is as seamless as possible.

Xs Pump, Xs Chill, Xs Camp, Immortals J’Ouvert, a post Road March cool-down event, and a Cat cruise the following Monday, are among the lead-up and post-Carnival proceedings.

Find all GenXs Jamaica deets – including their calendar of events that will be published soon – on their website and via Instagram.

NewsAmericasNow.com