Meeting of Ministers of Agriculture from the OECS sub-region opens today

The recently crafted, Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation (FAST) Strategy is being discussed here today, at a meeting of Ministers of Agriculture from the OECS sub-region.

The two-day summit opened today with a Council of Ministers meeting at the NIS Conference Room, followed by a Panel Discussion tomorrow.

The FAST strategy was recently launched in Grenada and was created to establish more efficient and sustainable methods for food and agriculture production, processing, and distribution, to offset rising food costs.

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didicus Jules, said the FAST Strategy aims to transform the agricultural sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/JULES-FAST.mp3

Dr. Jules said today’s summit is expected to formulate a concrete plan for moving forward with the FAST initiative.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/JULES-FAST-1.mp3

Today’s session will culminate with a Media Briefing at four-thirty this afternoon, at the NIS Conference Room.

Photo credit: Loop Caribbean