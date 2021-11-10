Meghan says her push for paid leave isn’t political — it’s a humanitarian issue

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, opened up Tuesday about her campaign for paid family leave , the struggle for gender equity in corporate America, and her own mental health.

“Paid leave, from my standpoint, is just a humanitarian issue,” she said in a panel discussion at the DealBook Online Summit Tuesday. The Duchess has been getting on the line with members of Congress to advocate for a federal guarantee. Her remarks echoed an open letter she wrote last month to lawmakers, urging them to recognize paid leave as a “national right.”

“This is one of those issues that is not red or blue,” Meghan said. “It sets us up for economic growth and success, but it also just allows people to have that very sacred time as a family.”

Meghan appeared at the summit in New York alongside Mellody Hobson , the co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments, whom the Duchess described as a friend and mentor. That kind of relationship is something they agreed is vital for women, and specifically women of color, to have in their professional lives.

