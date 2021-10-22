Mekelle struck, residents flee Amhara as Ethiopia battle intensifies

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Humanitarian sources and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the northern region, said the airstrike hit a university in the regional capital Mekelle.

Government spokesperson Legese Tulu confirmed an airstrike to CNN but denied it hit the university. According to Tulu, the strike targeted a communication center being used by the TPLF on a military base in Mekelle.

Reuters was not able to confirm either account independently. Tigrai TV, controlled by the TPLF, reported that 11 civilians were wounded in the strike, at least the fourth day Mekelle has been targeted this week.

Humanitarian sources said a UN plane was forced to abort a scheduled landing in Mekelle due to the air strike. The government’s critics have accused it of trying to cut off access to Tigray, which it denies.

