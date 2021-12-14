Members of Parliament pay tribute to the late Sir James Mitchell – NBC SVG

Members of Parliament today paid glowing tribute to the late Sir James Fitz-Allen Mitchell during this morning’s sitting of the House of Assembly.

Sir James, Former Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, died on Tuesday November 23rd at the age of 90.

In his tribute this morning, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves described Sir James as a distinguished Political Leader, who loved the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, New Democratic Party, Dr. Godwin Friday said Sir James served with distinction.

Tributes were also paid by Senator Julian Francis; Parliamentary Representative for Central Kingstown, St. Clair Leacock and Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar;

Sir James was the founder of the New Democratic Party. He served as Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 1984 to 2000, as well as Premier from 1972 to 1974.