Members of Parliament pay tribute to the late Stanley Leopold Richards – NBC SVG

Members of Parliament yesterday paid tribute to the late Stanley Leopold Richards of Georgetown for his contribution to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Richards, a former President of the National Society of and For the Blind, died on Tuesday February 15th at the age of 76.

Deputy Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel said in Parliament yesterday that he had a good relationship with Mr. Richards.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/RICHARDS-RECOGNITION.mp3

Stanley Richards was laid to rest at the Georgetown Cemetery on Tuesday March 8th, following a Funeral Service at the Georgetown Methodist Church.