Members of the local media engaged in tourism familiarization tour today

Members of the Media, staff of the Ministry of Tourism and other Government Ministries departed mainland St. Vincent this morning as part of a Media Familiarization Tour.

The tour is part of activities to observe Tourism Month which has as its theme “Tourism is Everyone’s Business: Live it, Love it Embrace it”.

NBC’s Senior News Reporter Rawdica Stephen is a part of the tour and says the team departed from the Cruise Ship Terminal in Kingstown at about 9:20am.

She said the tour is destined for the Tobago Cays where they will meet with a team from the Tobago Cays Marine Park who will conduct a tour.

Ms. Stephen said other stops are intended for the Moon Hole in Bequia and the Salt Whistle Bay in Mayreau but these stops are uncertain due to the inclement weather.