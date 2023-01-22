Men on Mission launches ‘at home with dad’

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Men on Mission (MOM) syndicate is inviting all fathers and father figures to spend the day at home with their families, on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Fathers and father figures are urged to spend quality time with their families, engaging in bonding activities such as cooking, reading, playing sports or watching a movie.

For the opportunity to win special prizes, participants are encouraged to take pictures of the activities with dad and send to www.facebook.com/MenonmissionGY, or email [email protected].

Spending this day of rest at home with family is set to promote bonding, and forming strong emotional ties. It can also improve overall well-being and lead to more positive interactions, better communication, and a deeper understanding of each other.

MOM is the brainchild of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in his effort to combat toxic masculinity and create a positive environment and safe space for men, promoting integrity, productivity and accountability.

It also forms part of President Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ vision and aims to address the many challenges faced by men, providing them with direction in life through mentorship and humanitarian engagement.

To date, the group has been engaged in a variety of humanitarian activities, including a nationwide clean-up exercise, and the rebuilding of homes for the elderly.

NewsAmericasNow.com