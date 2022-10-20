Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre appeals for the public’s support

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre is appealing for the support of the public, as the Centre implements a project to re-integrate mental health patients back into the society.

Senior Nursing Officer at the Centre, Dr. Elizabeth Medford said the project is part of a wider thrust to integrate mental health services into primary health care.

Dr. Medford said the Centre would provide training for persons who are willing to establish support groups for mental health patients who are being re-integrated into the society.

