Met office continues to monitor Tropical Storm Bret

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service is monitoring the newly formed Tropical Storm Bret, which formed over the Central Atlantic yesterday.

At 5 pm yesterday the center of Tropical Storm Bret was near latitude 11.3 north, longitude 42.2 west or about 1200 miles east of St Vincent and Grenadines.

The maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Brett is forecasted to strengthen and move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane later this week, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane force winds and dangerous storm surge and waves.

Due to the larger than usual uncertainty in the model guidance on the track forecast, it is too early to specify the location of the center of the system and the magnitude of the associated hazards.

Residents are being urged to keep informed of the progress of the system.

There are no watches or warning in effect for SVG at this time.

