Met office warns of further heat discomfort over the coming days

Vincentians have been warned that heat discomfort will continue here over the next few days

However, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says there is a moderate to high chance of some scattered showers alleviating some of the warm conditions.

Today, fair conditions could become cloudy at times, with a high chance of some scattered showers.

And, scattered moderate showers are possible during the night, as a strong tropical wave moves to the north of the island chain to affect mainly St. Lucia, northwards

Tomorrow, there is a possibility of moderate showers, mainly over the north of the mainland.

Winds are forecast to blow from the east to east northeast at 15-30km/h. Seas are forecast to be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coast and 1.5m on the eastern coast.

In addition, slight haze intrusion is likely within this forecast period.