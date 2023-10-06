Methodist Church and the Ministry of Education to collaborate on Math Workshop

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Methodist Church and the Ministry of Education to collaborate on Math Workshop
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Methodist Church in collaboration with the Ministry of Education will be hosting a Math workshop next week

The workshop is expected to run from October 9th -11th at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Superintendent Minister of the Kingstown/Chateaubelair Circuit Reverend Phillip Delaney, provided information on the workshop will be held with the theme “Mathematics: A changed mindset”.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/MATH-1.mp3

Reverend Delaney said the workshop which is fully supported by the Ministry of Education is targeting teachers at the primary and secondary level.

 

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/MATH-2.mp3

See also

Superintendent Minister of the Kingstown/Chateaubelair Circuit Reverend Phillip Delaney

Photo credit: Weebly

 