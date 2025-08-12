Grenadines beat Windward to reach finals of ECF  Three Vincentians Awarded UK Chevening Scholarships  Emancipation Cricket Festival presents Legendary Andy Roberts  SVG Post Launches 10th Money Service Outlet in Canouan  VINLEC to Upgrade Nationwide System with Smart Meters  Apparently, there is a 4th 2025 UK Chevening Scholar From SVG 
Mexico City airport flights hit for second day due to torrential rains 

12 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Torrential rains have forced Mexico City’s main airport to suspend numerous flights for multiple hours for a second consecutive day, causing chaos in one of Latin America’s busiest travel hubs.

Authorities at Benito Juarez International Airport said on Tuesday that all runways were operating again by midday, after all flights were suspended for at least four hours earlier that day. Around 20,000 passengers were affected by flight cancellations, delays and rerouting.

The Mexican capital is experiencing one of its heaviest rainy seasons in years, leading to constant flooding in other parts of the city.

Passengers have reported numerous cancellations and delays this week as heavy rains fall on the capital.

Alicia Nicanor, 69, said her Sunday flight to the northern city of Tijuana was cancelled, and when she returned Tuesday morning for her early morning flight, it was also cancelled.

Drivers cross a flooded street just outside the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City on August 12, 2025.
Vehicles navigate flooding near Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City on August 12, 2025  [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

“I told them I have to go because I have an important appointment with my doctor, but they didn’t listen,” she said.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said heavy rains on Sunday flooded the city’s main plaza, known as the Zocalo, with more than 76mm (3 inches) of water, much of which poured down in just 20 minutes. It broke a record set in 1952.

Meanwhile, videos from the city’s south showed cars floating on flooded streets. The flooding has fuelled criticism by some in the capital, who call it a sign of larger infrastructure failures by the city’s government.

