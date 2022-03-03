Middlesbrough beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 – NBC SVG

Substitute, Josh Coburn scored a fine winner in extra time as Middlesbrough stunned Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Middlesbrough Football Ground yesterday to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Buoyed by a sell-out crowd for the first time in five years, Middlesbrough who beat Manchester United in the last round, matched Tottenham Hotspur throughout and broke the deadlock in the 107th minute.

19-year-old, Coburn latched on to Matt Crooks’ pass, and from a tight angle sent the shot into the far corner and beyond Hugo Lloris in goal for Tottenham Hotspur.

Middlesbrough have now won eight games in a row at their ground at Riverside but it is yesterday’s victory the jubilant home crowd will remember.

In yesterday’s other FA Cup matches, Manchester City beat Peterborough 2-0, and Crystal Palace defeated Stoke City 2-1.