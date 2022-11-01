Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead At 28 In Houston, Quavo Not Hurt

In a shocking turn of event for the Migos rap group, Takeoff, one-third of the Atlanta group, has died. Multiple sources confirmed with Urban Islandz that he was shot dead in an early morning shooting in Houston and passed away from his injuries at age 28.

The shooting took place at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston and happened around 2:30 AM. That’s when several witnesses began calling the police to say that a man had been shot at the bowling alley.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of Migos. He formed a part of the power trio that included Quavo, who is his uncle, and Offset.

According to reports from TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when some sort of argument broke out. Following that, someone is believed to have opened fire, shooting Takeoff. The shot is believed to have either hit him in the head or near his head. He died at the scene.

Footage from the scene shows Quavo in an orange shirt and others gathered around Takeoff. They tried to move the “Walk It, Talk It” rapper but gave up on the attempt. Quavo can then be heard urgently calling for help. He was not hurt in the shooting.

Authorities have disclosed that two other people were shot and have been taken to the hospital. Their condition hasn’t been confirmed as yet. It would seem that Quavo was having a night out on the town as just a few hours before the shooting, he posted a video driving around Houston with Jas Prince, who was celebrating his birthday.

It also looks like Takeoff was part of the party, as he also posted a selfie a few hours earlier from the bowling alley.

The group started their journey in 2008 in Georgia and would go on to become multi-platinum hitmakers. Their first major hit was “Versace” in 2013. They would ride the success of that hit and would record a number-one hit on Billboard in 2016 with “Bad and Boujee.”

Earlier this month, while speaking on the Big Facts podcast ahead of their album release, Quavo shared his thoughts and confirmed that the Migos were no longer together.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying, because, you know, we just came from a loyal family. We are supposed to stick together,” he said at the time.

Our condolences go out to the family at this difficult time as the hip-hop community tries to come to terms with yet another violent gun death of a young rapper.

Quavo was not hurt in the shooting incident.