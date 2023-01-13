Millions of dollars allocated to improve and expand local healthcare sector this year

The Government will be investing millions of dollars this year to improve and expand this country’s healthcare sector.

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said Budget 2023 sets recurrent spending for the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment at over 96.1 million dollars for the first time.

He said the budgeted recurrent spending for 2023 is 72 percent higher than it was just five years ago.

According to the Finance Minister, several fresh initiatives will be taken, representing another leap forward in the Wellness Revolution.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/HEALTH-BUDGET1.mp3

Minister Gonsalves said the Acute Care Hospital at Arnos Vale, forms part of the Strengthening Health System Resilience Project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/HEALTH-BUDGET2.mp3