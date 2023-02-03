Minister appealing to 90,000 applicants to collect their Trident cards Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

“Satisfied” with the rollout of the new Trident identification cards to date, the minister in charge is calling on Barbadians to collect their cards as 90,000 completed IDs remain uncollected at present.

Speaking to the media this week to give an update, Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology David Ishmael, under whose portfolio lies the new Trident card, made an earnest appeal to applicants. In fact, the minister went so far as to say he is “begging” persons to collect.

“If you know that you’ve applied for your national digital ID card and you’ve not received any call or any correspondence relative to collecting it, call into the Electoral and Boundaries Commission… and see if your card is ready. Ninety thousand cards are sitting uncollected at this point in time.

“We really want to get them out.”

In giving an update on the process, he was pleased to also share that “most of the backlog” has been cleared and some 160,000 persons have already completed the registration process to date.

NewsAmericasNow.com