Minister Caesar calls on Vincentians to ensure production within the local Agricultural sector flourishes

Vincentians have been called upon to implement projects and programs and participate in businesses to ensure that there is production within the local Agricultural sector.

The appeal comes from Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar.

He was speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face Program on the theme “taking St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the next level begins with you”.

Minister Caesar also outlined a number of steps Vincentians can take that would allow St. Vincent and the Grenadines to be more competitive.

