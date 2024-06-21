Minister Caesar Highlights CARICOM Unity in Food Security at Sweet Potato Workshop

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar says over the past three days, the have advanced the cause for a borderless CARICOM region on the issue of food and nutrition security.

The Minister also thanked CARDI for their work in the region.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/SW-WORKSHOP-2.mp3

Minster Caesar says the ultimate goal of doing work at CARDI and in the member states of CARICOM is to reduce the food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/SW-WORKSHOP-3.mp3