Minister Carlos James appeals to the police force to ensure proper policing during Vincy Mas 2022 – NBC SVG

Minister of Culture, Carlos James has made an urgent appeal to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to ensure proper policing at events during Vincy Mas 2022.

Speaking at a recent News Conference hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation, Minister James noted that proper policing is integral at events to ensure the safety of everyone.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/POLICING1.mp3

Minster James also appealed to every individual to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/POLICING2.mp3