Minister Carlos James donates computers to the North Leeward Technical Institute

Eight desktop computer were donated to the North Leeward Technical Institute (NLTI) by Minister of Tourism and Parliamentary Representative for the North Leeward Constituency.

During the handover ceremony, Minister James said the Technical Centre will help prepare young people to seize the opportunities that will become available.

He said various hotels have expressed a willingness to partner with the North Leeward Technical Institute to prepare persons for work in the hospitality sector.

Photo credit: Minister Carlos James