Minister Curtis King emphasizes the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training to the development

Minister of Education, Curtis King has emphasized the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training to the development of St., Vincent and the Grenadines

Speaking on Radio this week, the Minister said the Ministry is continuing to address the gaps in the education system so it can be in close alignment with the national development needs.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/TVET-MONTH.mp3

Minister King said the Ministry will continue to provide the necessary training, given the increased demand for skilled professionals.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/TVET-TRAINING.mp3