Minister Curtis Kings commends the SVG Robotics Team

Minister of Education Curtis King has commended the SVG Robotics Team for its performance at the Global Robotics Competition which concluded in Geneva Switzerland on Sunday October 16th

Speaking in Parliament this morning, Minister King congratulated the team on receiving a special award at in the competition.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/KING-PARLIAMENT.mp3

The FIRST Global Challenge was an international robotics competition at which each country was required to build and programme a robot to compete.

The competition was held from October 13th to 16th.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines team was comprised of five students, as well as a mentor and team leader.

