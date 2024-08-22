Minister Fredrick Stephenson attending PANDRH Meeting in Mexico

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Fredrick Stephenson has left the state for his first overseas meeting in his new role.

Speaking to NBC News, Minister Stephenson said he would be travelling to Mexico for the 11th edition of the conference of the Pan

American Network for Drug Regulatory Harmonization (PANDRH).

The Minister said that meeting will be held from the 21st to the 23rd of August.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/MEETING.mp3

Minister Stephenson also said that there are five areas of foreign policy that will be discussed at the meeting.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/MEETING-1.mp3