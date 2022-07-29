Minister Gonsalves expresses his gratitude to the World Bank

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its solidarity with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

The Minister was speaking at a ceremony this morning to officially launch the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project VEEP, which is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division within his ministry.

He said the eruption of the volcano, left this country with tremendous displacement and debt.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/CAMILLO-BANK-THANKS.mp3

The Finance Minister said the World Bank was also proactive in disbursing funds that were set aside for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the event of a disaster.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/WORLD-BANK-DRAWDOWN.mp3

And Minister Gonsalves said the launch of the VEEP Project today is as a result of the World Bank answering to this country’s call for assistance in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/GONSALVES-VEEP.mp3

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has successfully secured forty million US dollars for the VEEP project.

VEEP is financed by the World Bank through the International Development Association (IDA) and co-financed by the EU-funded Caribbean Regional Resilience Building Facility.

Speaking at this morning’s launch, Project Coordinator, Roxanne John outlined the objectives of the VEEP project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/ROXANNE-OBJECTIVES.mp3