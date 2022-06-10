Minister Gonsalves highlights the transformation of the Diamond area

The construction of the Holiday Inn Express Hotel at Diamond, is expected to contribute significantly to the transformation of the area.

The point was made by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves, during a signing ceremony held at Cabinet Room on Tuesday.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines signed a 52-million dollar contract with Contractors NH International Caribbean Limited, for the construction of the Hotel.

During his remarks, Minister Gonsalves said the Hotel will compliment other developments in the area.

Construction of the Holiday Inn Express Hotel at Diamond is expected to be completed within 18 months. The Hotel will have 92 rooms.