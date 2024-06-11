Minister Gonsalves says additional lighting of Sporting Facilities will take place across the country

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves says plans are in place to roll out additional lighting of sporting facilities throughout the country.

He gave the commitment during an interview with the Agency for Public Information.

Minister Gonsalves was among officials at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex for the testing of the newly installed floodlights on Friday ahead of the ICC Men’s T/20 World Cup match later this week.

