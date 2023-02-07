Minister Keisal Peters outlines the work strategy and organizational structure for the country

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters, has been outlining this country’s work plan and organizational structure as the President of the Pro Tempore Community for Latin American and the Caribbean States (CELAC)

Minister Peters spoke about the CELAC Secretariat in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, how the members of the Secretariat were selected and the scope of work they will be engaged in.

Minister Peters said a ministerial briefing was held at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room with Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and other top officials in the state administration to discuss their roles as SVG leads CELAC.

The office of the SVG CELAC Secretariat will be located at Frenches.

