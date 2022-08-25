Minister Keisal Peters represented SVG at the First Regional Heads of Government Meeting in preparation for COP27

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was represented at the First Regional Heads of Government Meeting in preparation for COP27, which will be held in Egypt later this year.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Keisal Peters attended the Meeting was held in The Bahamas from August 16th to 18th in partnership with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Speaking on Radio this week, Minister Peters said several issues were addressed at the meeting, which was attended by Heads of Government and International Finance Partners.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/FRANK-DISCUSSIONS.mp3

Minister Peters said she was also involved in closed-door meetings with several officials.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PRIVATE-DISCUSSIONS.mp3

The primary purpose of the meeting was for Island States to begin the process of having a unified Regional position on the agenda to be discussed in Egypt in November.