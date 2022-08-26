Minister Kesial Peters makes history as she was sworn in as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

History was created in St. Vincent and the Grenadines today, with the swearing in of this country’s first Female Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Senator Keisal Peters, who is also the youngest persons to hold this position, took the oath of office at Government House this morning

Following the administering of oath, Minister Peters was congratulated by Governor General her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, who expressed confidence in the ability of the new Minister to perform effectively

And Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in his remarks, spoke of the important role of women in implementing this country’s foreign policy

And the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peters, expressed gratitude for being allowed to serve in this capacity

