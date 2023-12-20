Minister of Agriculture highlighted areas of focus for the 2024 fiscal year

Three areas of focus for the 2024 fiscal year have been highlighted by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Industry and Labor, Saboto Caesar

Minister Caesar was speaking in the House of Assembly where the 2024 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure were laid before the house.

Minister Caesar said significant sums will be invested to ensure that the ministry is fully equipped to carry out its projects.

He further stated that meetings were held with lending institutions, as public sector spending alone is not enough.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves announced yesterday that the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for 2024 fiscal year amount to one billion, six hundred and sixteen million, four hundred and ninety-six thousand, five hundred and seventy-four dollars.