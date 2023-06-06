Minister of Agriculture sees potential $20M horticultural sector for SVG

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar is of the belief that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has the ability to have a $20 million horticulture industry.

The Minster who was speaking on the API’s Marnin SVG last week explained that with the expansion in the hotel industry he did not want to be a country that would be importing flowers.

He explained that during his recent visit to Cuba he requested assistance in that regard.

Minister Caesar recently returned to the State following an official visit to the Republic of Cuba, where he met with Cuba’s Minister of Agriculture Ydael Perez Brito as well as Small Farmers, Agro-Processors and Technicians.