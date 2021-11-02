Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves highlights economic activity

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has highlighted the opportunities for economic activity, which are being provided in the local construction sector, despite the challenges of the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Speaking on radio on Sunday, Minister Gonsalves said heavy emphasis is being placed on construction during this period.

Minister Gonsalves also spoke of new opportunities which are emerging in the tourism sector.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves.