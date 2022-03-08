Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves stresses the importance of providing accurate statistical information – NBC SVG

Efforts are continuing here to ensure that accurate information is available to guide the policies and programmes of the Government.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves  highlighted the importance of this exercise, as he addressed the  official launch of the National Strategy for the Development of  Statistics, held on Friday.

He stressed that persons providing information to be compiled by  the Statistical Department must be professional in their approach.

Minister Gonsalves highlighted the importance of training, for persons involved in compiling and analyzing data.

Meanwhile, Chief Statistician Lavern Williams has appealed for the support and co-operation all stakeholders involved in the compilation of statistical information.

Delivering remarks at Friday’s launch, Miss Williams said all stakeholders must work together, to ensure a successful outcome.

