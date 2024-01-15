Minister of Finance and team commended for crafting 2024 National Budget

This country’s Minister of Finance and his team in the Ministry have been commended for crafting the 2024 National Budget.

The commendation came from Professor Justin Robinson, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of its Five Islands Campus, as he provided an analysis of the Budget on Radio yesterday.

He says the budget sets out an ambitious capital expenditure program as it seeks to move to a high economic growth path.

Robinson however said that the Administration should pay attention to the country’s debt levels.

The 2024 Budget was presented with the theme Accelerating Sustainable Development, Propelling Inclusive Growth and Advancing People-Centres Reforms to build a more resilient St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Photo credit: FBC News