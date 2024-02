There are two aspects of the project currently being carried out on the Bluff Road in Bequia.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves explained on WEfm on Sunday that they are repairing the road that was falling and cutting into the banks to shift some of the traffic slightly more inland.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/BUFF-WORK.mp3