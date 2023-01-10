Minister of Finance set to deliver the 2023 budget this afternoon

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves is set to deliver the 2023 Budget Address this afternoon.

Members of Parliament will meet at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown, for the commencement of the Budget Session.

Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan will deliver the Speech from the Throne and declare the Third Session of the Eleventh Parliament open.

Following the Throne Speech, Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves will deliver the Budget Address.

Last month, Minister Gonsalves presented the 2023 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure amounting to 1.3 billion dollars.

Today’s session will begin at 4pm and will be aired live on NBC Radio.