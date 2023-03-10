Minister of Gender Affairs urges women and girls to embrace new technologies

Minister of Gender Affairs Dr. Orando Brewster is encouraging the nation’s women and girls, to venture out of their comfort zone and embrace new technologies.

Minister Brewster challenged the women, in his message to mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday March 8th.

The day was observed with the theme: DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.

Minister said the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has provided the tools within the nation’s schools to facilitate digital transformation.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/BREWSTER-LOCAL-WOMEN.mp3

Minister Brewster also spoke of the important role of women in the economic and social development of the nation.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/WOMEN-ROLE.mp3