Minister of Health condemns attack on Cuban Doctor

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Minister of Health condemns attack on Cuban Doctor
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince has condemned the brutal attack on a Cuban Doctor, which occurred in Kingstown on Saturday.

According to reports, Dr. Alfredo Batista Salgado, who is the District Medical Officer for Marriaqua, was attacked while returning home from the Fantastic Friday event at Victoria Park.

Minister Prince said on Radio yesterday that Doctors at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital are optimistic about his recovery.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/DOCTOR-BATISTA.wav

See also

 