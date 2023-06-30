Minister of Health condemns attack on Cuban Doctor

Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince has condemned the brutal attack on a Cuban Doctor, which occurred in Kingstown on Saturday.

According to reports, Dr. Alfredo Batista Salgado, who is the District Medical Officer for Marriaqua, was attacked while returning home from the Fantastic Friday event at Victoria Park.

Minister Prince said on Radio yesterday that Doctors at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital are optimistic about his recovery.

