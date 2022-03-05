Minister of Health St. Clair Prince commends healthcare workers – NBC SVG

Minister of Health St. Clair Prince has commended healthcare workers for their role in providing quality health care, amidst the challenges of COVID-19.

The Minister’s commendation came during his address at the opening of the 26th Annual Perinatal Conference, hosted by the Ministry of Health last Friday with the theme: New Frontiers in Maternal Fetal Medicine.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/PRINCE-PERINATAL.mp3

Minister Prince said efforts are being made to address the shortage of Midwives at some Health Centres.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/PRINCE-MIDWIVES.mp3