Minister of Health stresses the need to address health and safety in the tourism sector

Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince has stressed the need to build strong, multi sectoral systems to address health and safety in the Tourism Sector.

Minister Prince was speaking at the launch of the Regional Tourism and Health Program, which is being implemented with support from the Caribbean Public Health Agency CARPHA.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/PRINCE-THP1.mp3

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache spoke about the importance of the program, which is aimed at improving the country’s capacity to respond to the threats impacting the Tourism Sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/BEACHE-THP1.mp3

Photo credit: Thinktank Training Solutions