Minister of Sports reaffirms Government’s commitment to sports

The government remains committed to enhancing and strengthening sports in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Minister of Sports Dr Orando Brewster. The Minister was speaking at a welcome home ceremony for Olympian Shafiqua Maloney yesterday, at the Argyle International Airport.

Maloney became the first Vincentian to make it to the finals of the Olympics in the women’s 800 meter race.

She placed fourth in the finals of the Paris Olympics in August.

The Minister congratulated the athlete for her achievements during the athletic season.

Photo credit:API