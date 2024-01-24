Minister of Tourism announces several initiatives

Several new tourism initiatives were announced yesterday at the inaugural State of Tourism Address to stakeholders.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James while delivering the keynote address at yesterday’s event said that in 2024 there will be renewed effort to promote St Vincent and the Grenadines as the premier wedding destination.

The Tourism Minister said that initiative came about after there was a falloff in SVG being premiere wedding destination.

