Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development, Carlos James has stressed the need for countries to work collectively, to achieve the goal of reducing global emissions by 43 percent by 2030.

Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development, Carlos James speaking to NBC’s Chanolde Munroe on the sidelines of the COP28 Conference in Dubai.

Photo credit: NBC’s Chanolde Munroe