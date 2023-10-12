Minister of Tourism responds to concerns raised by the closure of Fort Charlotte

Minister of Tourism Carlos James has responded to concerns expressed by stakeholders in the Tourism sector, about the closure of Fort Charlotte.

The concerns were expressed as this country prepares for a record number of cruise calls during the 2023/2024 season.

Speaking during a recent News Conference, Minister James explained that the site was closed to implement a rehabilitation project, funded by the World Bank.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/FORT-CHARLOTTE.mp3

Minister James said the Fort Charlotte Tourism site will be completely transformed under the World Bank project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/FORT-CHARLOTTE-1.mp3

The restoration work on Fort Charlotte is estimated to cost between US$1.7 and US$2 million.

Photo credit: Minister Carlos James