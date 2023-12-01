Minister of Tourism to deliver keynote presentation at COP28

Minister with responsibility for Tourism and Sustainable Development, Carlos James, will deliver the keynote presentation on Sustainable Tourism for Small Island Developing States next week.

The presentation will be made on Tuesday December 5th, during the Climate action innovation zone at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A release from the Agency for Public Information says Island Innovation is the official Programme Partner for the Island of Hope’s Island stage, taking place between December 4th to 8th.

The five days of action-packed program will bring together key actors from Small Island States, climate-vulnerable regions, donors, investors, and the private sector.

This immersive event space will be a catalyst to accelerate climate adaption and resilience through capacity building, problem-solving, and matchmaking to secure a sustainable future for islands at COP28.

Among the list of speakers slated for the Island innovation events are Dr. Gene Leon – President, Caribbean Development Bank and the Commonwealth Secretary General – Patricia Scotland.

Minister James will join the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines COP 28 delegation in Dubai, following his representation at the Bureau International des Expositions Assembly in Paris, France.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves heads the delegation, which includes Minister Carlos James; Minister of Agriculture – Saboto Ceasar; Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister – Angie Williams; Director, Sustainable Development Unit – Janeel Miller-Findlay; Climate Change Advisor – Edmund Jackson;

Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Janeel Drayton; Senior Engineer in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning – Cecil Harris; Chairperson on Climate Change on the Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth – Nafesha Richardson; Foreign Service Officer/ AOSIS Fellow – Ed Dunbar; FAO Liaison – Dr. Phyllis Phillips and Sherilan Edward – from the Ministry of Agriculture.

