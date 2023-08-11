Minister Orando Brewster seeks to transfrom Buccament Bay

The area representative for Central Leeward Dr. Orando Brewster is hoping to transform Buccament Bay into a tourism hotspot

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information, Minister Brewster gave an update on the transformational projects taking place.

Following the transformation of the Buccament Bay site, Dr. Orando Brewster is hoping that Vincentians would leave all points of the island to enjoy the facilities.

Photo credit: One News St.Vincent