Minister Saboto Caesar makes a day-long visit to Taiwan before continuing on to South Korea

During a recent one-day visit to the Republic of China, Taiwan Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar met with a number of high level officials.

During the visit on Tuesday September 19th, Minister Caesar also visited several technical institutions, including the Ta-oyuan District Agricultural Research and Extension Station.

He also paid a courtesy call on Taiwan’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Remus Li-Kuo Chen; the Deputy Minister of Taiwan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Wen – Jane Tu; and Ambassador Charles Li, Secretary General of Taiwan’s International Co-operation and Development Fund (ICDF).

The Taiwan technical mission continues to work closely with the Ministry of Agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In a recently signed MOU, Taiwan committed to supporting St Vincent and the Grenadines in livestock production and the modernization of post harvesting techniques in crop production.

Minister Caesar’s third official visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan) was facilitated by Taiwan’s Ambassador to St Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Huei-Chun Fan; and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to Taiwan, Her Excellency Andrea Bowman and their respective embassies.

Minister Caesar departed Taiwan on Wednesday 20th September to participate in the inaugural International Conference on Fishing Communities (ICFC) 2023 in South Korea.

Photo credit: Minister Saboto Caesar Facebook