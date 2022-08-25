Minister Saboto Caesar says local farmers are benefitting from the opening of the Food Terminal Market

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar says local farmers are already benefitting from the opening of the Food Terminal Market at La Croix.

The Minister was speaking about efforts to strengthen this country’s food security on Radio this week.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/FIRST-TERMINAL-MARKET.mp3

Minister Caesar says several other Food Terminal Markets are being established in communities throughout the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/FOOD-TERMINAL-MARKETS-1.mp3

The Agriculture Minister also said that a Food Terminal Market was also launched between Trinidad and Tobago and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/FOOD-TERMINAL-SVG.mp3