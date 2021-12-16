Minister Saboto Caesar vows to encourage more community participation in the Agricultural sector – NBC SVG

·1 min read
Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar has pledged to encourage a greater level of community participation in the  initiatives and activities of the Ministry in the New Year.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday, Minister Caesar said the Ministry will strive to create an environment to foster citizen participation.

Minister Caesar noted that there are several benefits to be derived from greater community involvement.